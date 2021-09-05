CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Weekly Ranking of the Top 5 Quarterback’s in the 2022 NFL Draft

By Blake Marshall
Cover picture for the articleThe Houston Texans will need to keep an eye on the top 5 College Quarterbacks following week one. With all the uncertainty surrounding the quarterback position in Houston, along with an almost surefire top 5 draft pick in the 2022 NFL draft, the Houston Texans need to keep an eye on these collegiate field generals. A weekly analysis/ stock report will be done each week as the season progresses.

