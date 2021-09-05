Opinion/Nee and Crowley: Let's celebrate, and reward, our essential workers

George Nee is the president and Patrick Crowley is the secretary-treasurer of the Rhode Island AFL-CIO. While the origins of the Labor Day holiday cannot be traced to a single event, Rhode Island is one of a few states laying claim to starting it. Rhode Island hosted its first labor celebration on Aug. 23, 1882, even though the state wouldn’t celebrate its first official Labor Day for another 11 years. Then, 10,000 workers marched through the streets of Providence with the families and friends cheering them on, and then were ferried to Rocky Point for speeches from local and national labor leaders and a traditional clambake dinner.