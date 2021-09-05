England need more from midfield if they're to contend at 2022 World Cup

LONDON -- Gareth Southgate may only be searching for small tweaks to turn England from Euro 2020 finalists into World Cup winners, but central midfield remains the biggest conundrum he has to solve. Sunday's result was never in doubt, even if England had to wait until the final 20 minutes to translate their superiority to the scoreline with three late strikes to beat Andorra, 4-0. Consequently, Southgate had a rare opportunity to experiment with ideas that could solidify England's chances of success in Qatar next year.