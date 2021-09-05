DOL revise part-time employment benefit requirements, offer free resources
NEW YORK (WWTI) — The New York State Department of Labor is offering residents multiple free resources to help them transition back into the workforce. Some of the resources focus on assisting New Yorkers with career exploration like JobZone, resume assistance, interview insight, and much more. Job seekers in every region of the state can learn about virtual career fairs, workshops, and classes by visiting DOL’s Career Calendar.www.informnny.com
