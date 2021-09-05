CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
WNBA Names 25 All-Time Best Players, Announces Vote for the GOAT Program

Cover picture for the articleAt halftime of Sunday's matchup between the Sky and the Aces, the WNBA announced The W25—the 25 greatest players to ever play in the league's history. The W25 platform was introduced in March in order to select the most dominant and skilled players in WNBA history not just for their on-the-court success, but their contributions to the league and their communities.

