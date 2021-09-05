Checkers For Kids Review

Tales of Arise is the latest in the long-running series and it aimed to make the game a bit more accessible this time around. That being said, there are still a ton of mechanics to get down and get familiar with quickly before you can really play the game the way it is meant to be played. Not only is the combat system complex, but there are multiple characters who all play completely differently that you’ll want to master as well. You also have to get to know the cooking system, the crafting system, and the side quest system too. Below we will detail everything you need to know when starting out on this epic journey.