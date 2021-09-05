CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Checkers For Kids Review

By Dave Ozzy
thexboxhub.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWe’re going to make an assumption: the majority of people reading this review will be parents with an interest in whether Checkers For Kids lives up to its name. With that in mind, we’re going to hop to the caveats straight away. No mincing. Checkers For Kids is not for...

www.thexboxhub.com

Comments / 0

KidsInternational Business Times

Greenlight Card Review: Is It The Best Debit Card For Kids?

As we continue to embrace going digital, gone are the days when kids are encouraged to save in their piggy banks. Kids and teens can now start saving in a more modern way so they'll appreciate the importance of saving as early as now. If you're the type of parent...
Video Gamesthexboxhub.com

Alveole Review

The avant-garde band Talking Heads once sang some profound lyrics – “We’re on a road to nowhere. Come on inside. Taking that ride to nowhere. We’ll take that ride”. It’s this sentiment that can be used when describing the minimalist game that is Alveole. You see, two game developers Emil Ismaylov and Denis Petrov were asked to come up with a game in a conference based around the theme of “cage”, and that is where Alveole was spawned. But what does this mean? How do you sum this up? Well, it is my mission to try and describe what this little indie game is all about.
Video Gamesthexboxhub.com

Whiskey Mafia: Frank’s Story Review

It’s time to take a trip back to 1920’s America with Whiskey Mafia: Frank’s Story, the latest title released by ChiliDog Interactive. We’ll be taking on mobsters, joining local fight clubs and committing a little bit of friendly arson on the rise to the top of New York City. It sounds enticing, but does it hold up in practice?
Video Gamesthexboxhub.com

Greak: Memories of Azur Review

Coming from Navegante Entertainment and Team17 is another entry in the not noticeably starved for content platform genre. Bringing a strong story, some great looking graphics and promising some tough platforming action to go at, can Greak: Memories of Azur bring anything new to the table, or should it just bow its head and admit that Ori still rules the roost in this particular genre?
Video Gamesthexboxhub.com

Endless Fables: Shadow Within Review

We’ve been thinking about what it would take for an Artifex Mundi hidden object game, like Endless Fables: Shadow Within, to get a strong recommendation. We’re reasonably sure we’ve never rated one as high as a 4 or above, but there’s absolutely no reason why one couldn’t get there. You wouldn’t even have to deviate from the formula: the foundations of painterly artwork, engaging puzzles and hidden objecting are all there. Just spend more time on the narrative beyond ‘necromancer captures woman for a ritual and you have to stop them’, spruce the story up so it doesn’t get drab – maybe some humour, something that makes us think, or a genuine rugpull – and Bob’s your elven uncle.
Video Gamesthexboxhub.com

Alphaset by POWGI Review

Alphaset by POWGI is the eighth (eighth!) word-based puzzler from Lightwood Games, who are pumping them out at a rate of one every few months. But far from being shovelware, the likes of Gaps, Mixups and Ladders are well-crafted and full of content, with simple achievements for hounds to hunt. They are compendiums of back-of-a-newspaper puzzles at a cheap price, and they’re more interactive than the ones you’d find at the front of a WHSmiths.
Video Gamesthexboxhub.com

One-Eyed Lee and the Dinner Party Review

Nothing good happens in bunkers and vaults. We know this because we’ve played Fallout, watched 10 Cloverfield Lane and now we’ve played One-Eyed Lee and the Dinner Party, which once again shows that while the world is ending outside, you’re going to be exposed to the worst of humanity in a little concrete box.
Video Gamesthexboxhub.com

Restless Night Review

I like twin-stick shooters, but I’m terrible at them. There’s something ‘pat your head and rub your tummy’ about how you move and fire, often in separate directions, and I trip over myself. I might muddle through a Halo: Spartan Assault, but stick me in front of something more testing, like the latter stages of a Geometry Wars and I crash and burn.
Video Gamesthexboxhub.com

WeakWood Throne Review

Legend of Zelda and action RPG fans can go back to bed: there’s nothing to see here. WeakWood Throne might look appealing in screenshots, but it’s an infuriating, aimless little game that won’t satisfy any of your Link-based urges. The opening is positive, as everything looks colourful, crisp, and like...
Video Gamesthexboxhub.com

Crown Trick Review

It seems that every other indie release is a roguelike or a roguelite nowadays, and it’s reached a point where we see a new one drop onto the Xbox Store almost every other week. Point is, there are too many of what was once a very niche and obscure subgenre of gaming, and yet very few actually embody the true depth and fundamentals of the sheer randomness that the genre has become so notorious for. Crown Trick is the latest to release on Xbox, available for Game Pass at launch, having been available on other platforms for quite some time. Unlike its many, many contemporaries, the latest by publisher Team17 and developer NEXT Studios embodies the true depth and essence of roguelike role playing games.
Video Gamesthexboxhub.com

Life is Strange: True Colors Review

The original Life is Strange released back in 2015 and immediately changed how we thought about games. Released episodically, covering five episodes over the year the chapters delivered supernatural content, all in regards to the lead’s time manipulation skills. But more importantly, it dealt with human emotions and teen relationships in a small town. It very quickly grew a huge fan base, spawned another tale in Before the Storm and then threw out a sequel in Life Is Strange 2. Life is Strange: True Colors is now here to wow us once more, this time releasing as a full game from the start, ditching the episodic content. Many have been extremely excited about where True Colors would go. And believe me, if you are in that camp, you won’t be disappointed.
Video GamesSiliconera

Review: Tales of Arise is a Satisfying JRPG

Tales of Arise is treading new ground in all sorts of ways. It’s the first entry in the series in five years. It’s starting a whole new story in a new world, following installments that had sequels and successors. We’re also getting it right as a new console generation is finding its footing. Fortunately, Tales of Arise handles all new challenges as they come, resulting in an entry that builds on concepts that came before, reviews their lessons, and often feels remarkable.
Video Gamesthexboxhub.com

A Day Without Me Review

Forget clowns, spiders, snakes or heights: I think I have a new number-one phobia. It’s people whispering sounds – not words – directly into my ear. Thank you, A Day Without Me, for giving me this wonderful new thing to hate. To be fair to A Day Without Me, it’s...
Video Gamesthexboxhub.com

Hindsight 20/20: Wrath of the Raakshasa Review

In the music business there is something called the “supergroup”; established musicians and artists who come together away from their usual band and/or record company, to create something for their own sake, all without any gloves on or strings attached. The band Cream pioneered the very concept of the supergroup, with other notables being Velvet Revolver and more recently The Raconteurs.
Video Gamesattackofthefanboy.com

Tales of Arise Beginner’s Guide

Tales of Arise is the latest in the long-running series and it aimed to make the game a bit more accessible this time around. That being said, there are still a ton of mechanics to get down and get familiar with quickly before you can really play the game the way it is meant to be played. Not only is the combat system complex, but there are multiple characters who all play completely differently that you’ll want to master as well. You also have to get to know the cooking system, the crafting system, and the side quest system too. Below we will detail everything you need to know when starting out on this epic journey.
Video Gamesdigitalchumps.com

The Artful Escape Review

It’s a night of narratives, I tell ya! NARRATIVES! And I’m more than overjoyed by the concept of story-first gaming, as it does make for a memorable experience. Does it make for a good game, though? That debatable point leads us to the end of a long day staring into the barrel of another Annapurna Interactive published title that is developed by Beethoven and Dinosaur.
ShoppingPosted by
The Independent

Amazon fire 7 kids edition review: Fun for the little ones and a pal to parents

We hold our hands up: we were dubious about adding another screen to our kids’ lives. Would it turn them into zombies? Would our fairly tech-free children even be interested? But we needn’t have worried. The fire 7 kids (£99.99, Amazon.co.uk) has quickly become the most popular member of our family.The tablet is aimed at three- to seven-year-olds, and is built with lots of features with that age range in mind. The bumper case is large and tactile, making it easy for little hands to grip, and it makes the tablet bounce – quite literally – when dropped.The tablet includes...
Video Gamesthexboxhub.com

Monster Harvest Review – Gotta plant ‘em all!

Coming from developers Maple Powered Games comes a weird little hybrid game. If you imagine Stardew Valley or Harvest Moon crossed with Pokemon, you’ll be about there, I think. That game is Monster Harvest and what this translates into is a game where you can grow crops, harvest things like wood and stone, and then have battles with your Planimals, which are in no way a direct rip off of Pokemon. With my appetite suitably whetted, I pulled on my gardening gloves and sallied forth.
Mobile, ALgulfcoastnewstoday.com

Kids helping kids

Mrs. McKeough’s kindergarten classroom at Stapleton School is collecting Play-Doh this month to donate to USA Children’s and Women’s hospital in Mobile. Why September? September is Childhood Cancer Awareness Month. Why Play-Doh? Children with cancer can only use Play-Doh once due to their low immune system while receiving chemo treatment....
Video Gamesthexboxhub.com

Psychonauts 2 Review – Insane in the Membrane

Psychonauts was a real gem on the Xbox, the type of game that we arguably needed more of. Infact, I was so excited for Psychonauts 2 that I played the original from start to finish before jumping into it. 3D platformers such as this and Beyond Good and Evil (namechecked here as the sequel seems to have sank without a trace – please fix this Ubisoft!) absolutely shone from a genre which was huge in the mid noughties. For me, it was titles like Psychonauts which showcased everything I love about video games.

