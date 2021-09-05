CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Local WWII veteran to throw final pitch at Drillers’ game

By FOX23.com News Staff
FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI
 4 days ago
Tulsa Drillers honor WWII veteran at Sunday's game WWII veteran to throw final pitch at Drillers Labor Day Weekend game (Staff)

TULSA, Okla. — On Sunday night, the Tulsa Drillers game will end with a celebration of Tulsa’s Hometown Hero, Paul Smith. The 98-year-old World War II (WWII) veteran will throw the final pitch to the Drillers’ mascot, Hornsby, after the game is over. Smith will also be honored with a wooden bat from the team.

Smith was drafted at 19-years-old and fought in WWII along with his three brothers. He was one of the first U.S. troops to enter Berlin, and he served as a medical corpman. He helped many soldiers

In his early years, Smith was a baseball player him. Now, his one wish was to attend a local baseball game before the season ends.

As Smith throws the final pitch, the stadium will release its Labor Day Weekend fireworks in celebration.

The Drillers are hosting Springfield at 6:05 p.m. You can get tickets for the game here.

©2021 Cox Media Group

