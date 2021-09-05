Local WWII veteran to throw final pitch at Drillers’ game

Tulsa Drillers honor WWII veteran at Sunday's game WWII veteran to throw final pitch at Drillers Labor Day Weekend game (Staff)

TULSA, Okla. — On Sunday night, the Tulsa Drillers game will end with a celebration of Tulsa’s Hometown Hero, Paul Smith. The 98-year-old World War II (WWII) veteran will throw the final pitch to the Drillers’ mascot, Hornsby, after the game is over. Smith will also be honored with a wooden bat from the team.

Smith was drafted at 19-years-old and fought in WWII along with his three brothers. He was one of the first U.S. troops to enter Berlin, and he served as a medical corpman. He helped many soldiers

In his early years, Smith was a baseball player him. Now, his one wish was to attend a local baseball game before the season ends.

As Smith throws the final pitch, the stadium will release its Labor Day Weekend fireworks in celebration.

The Drillers are hosting Springfield at 6:05 p.m. You can get tickets for the game here.

