CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Marietta, GA

Crowds return to Marietta Square for 2021 Art in the Park festival

By Thomas Hartwell thartwell@mdjonline.com
Marietta Daily Journal
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleHundreds visited Marietta Square over the weekend to browse local creations, grab a bite at Marietta restaurants, listen to live music and take in the town during the 2021 Art in the Park festival. The festival, held in and around Glover Park at Marietta Square, began Saturday, Sept. 4 at 10 a.m. and ends Monday, Sept. 6 at 5 p.m. The 35-year-old Art in the Park festival had to be canceled in 2020, but this year featured 175 artists from all over the country in mediums including painting, photography, pottery, graphic arts, sculpture, jewelry, woodworking and more, according to the festival's website.

www.mdjonline.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Marietta, GA
Society
City
Marietta, GA
Local
Georgia Society
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Art#Graphic Arts#Glover Park#Restaurants
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Festival
NewsBreak
Sculpture
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Arts
NewsBreak
Paintings
Related
POTUSPosted by
The Hill

Psaki defends move to oust Trump appointees from military academy boards

White House press secretary Jen Psaki on Thursday defended the Biden administration’s decision to oust a handful of Trump appointees from military academy advisory boards and also took a shot at some of those stripped of their positions who "supported an insurrection." “We’re confident in our legal abilities here,” Psaki...
U.S. PoliticsPosted by
Fox News

Hannity: Biden vaccine mandate 'cancels medical freedom'

Fox News host Sean Hannity scolded President Joe Biden on Thursday for his plan to force employers with more than 100 workers to require coronavirus vaccinations or test employees weekly. The "Hannity" host said the president was "vilifying the unvaccinated" with the move, and urged his audience to consult their...
Presidential ElectionPosted by
The Hill

Trump endorses Cheney challenger

Former President Trump on Thursday officially endorsed Wyoming attorney Harriet Hageman’s campaign to oust Rep. Liz Cheney (R-Wyo.), setting the battle lines in what is expected to be a fierce GOP House primary. In his endorsement, Trump dubbed Hageman a loyal ally of his agenda while bashing Cheney, whom he...
Minnesota Statethe-journal.com

Minnesota's Klobuchar says she had breast cancer; doing well

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) - Minnesota Sen. Amy Klobuchar announced Thursday that she has been treated for breast cancer and the treatment “went well.”. Klobuchar, 61, tweeted that the cancer was found in February during a routine mammogram, and eventually she had a lumpectomy to remove the cancer. She said she completed radiation treatment in May, and a checkup in August found she was doing well.

Comments / 0

Community Policy