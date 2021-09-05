Man barricade in SW Houston apartment complex after shooting man to death, police say

Houston Police and their SWAT and hostage negotiations teams were working to resolve a standoff involving a barricaded man who shot another man to death outside an apartment complex in southwest Houston, according to authorities.

Police units were called around 12:45 p.m. to the 9000 block of Richmond Avenue.

According to Jamaul Henry, an eyewitness, the argument unfolded between the two men when a woman arrived to the apartment and woke up the victim.

Henry said the victim and the woman were joking around when a man suddenly came outside with a gun and confronted the victim.

An argument between the two men ensued. That's when the man opened fire and shot the victim four times, according to Henry.

"It was like a movie. I had never seen so much blood before. This is the hood. Anything can happen in the hood," said Henry.

After shooting the man, the suspect ran inside his apartment, Henry added.

The victim died from his gunshot wounds at the hospital, according to HPD's Homicide Division.

"I hope they arrest the lady because she's the one who started it all," said Henry.