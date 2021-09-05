CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Brazil-Argentina qualifier suspended in coronavirus dispute

By MAURICIO SAVARESE
Houston Chronicle
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSAO PAULO (AP) — A World Cup qualifier between Brazil and Argentina was suspended amid chaotic scenes after local health officials walked onto the pitch on Sunday in a bid to remove three players who didn’t comply with coronavirus restrictions. The match featuring Argentina’s Lionel Messi and Brazil’s Neymar was...

