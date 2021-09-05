CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Comedian Fuquan Johnson Dies From Cocaine And Fentanyl Overdose

A popular comedian passed away Friday night from an apparent drug overdose. According to TMZ, Fuquan Johnson, 42, was at an undisclosed home in Venice, California, for an intimate party with a group of friends, including his ex-beau comedian/model Kate Quigley. Local police disclosed the New Jersey native was one of three people who overdosed on a cocktail of cocaine and fentanyl. They were pronounced dead at the scene.

BLACK ENTERPRISE, your ultimate source for wealth creation, is the premier business, investing, and wealth-building resource for African Americans.

Enrico Colangeli Identified as Second Comedian Dead in LA Overdose Incident

Comedian Enrico Colangeli has been identified as one of the three people who died at a house party in Los Angeles over the weekend. Colangeli, 39, was found dead by police on Saturday inside of an apartment in the Los Angeles neighborhood of Venice Beach after suffering a suspected drug overdose. His passing was confirmed in a post by the Ha Ha Comedy Club, where he frequently performed, mourning the tragic loss.
Los Angeles, CAPosted by
Distractify

Three People, Including Fuquan Johnson and Enrico Colangeli, Were Found Dead in Los Angeles

Three people were found dead at an apartment in the Venice neighborhood of Los Angeles in the early morning hours of Saturday, Sept. 4, 2021, per Daily Mail. Fuquan Johnson and Enrico Colangeli, comedians closely associated with the Ha Ha Comedy Club, were pronounced dead by the police. Their friend, Kate Quigley, is currently in the hospital. The Los Angeles Police Department has launched an investigation. Here's what you should know about what happened.
CelebritiesPosted by
Deadline

Police Identify Two Other Victims Of Venice, Calif. Drug OD That Claimed Comedian Fuquan Johnson

UPDATED, 4:01 PM: Police have identified comedians Ricky Angeli and Natalie Williamson as the other two victims who died at a Venice, CA, house party over the weekend. They, along with comedian and television writer Fuquan Johnson, are believed to have ingested cocaine laced with the powerful painkiller fentanyl. Comedian Kate Quigley, the other victim of the laced drug, is still alive but said to be lucid only for brief moments, according to her mom. “Thank you everyone for your prayers and positivity. Kate is stable. She still isn’t lucid for more than a moment at a time. We are optimistic that she will...
Celebritiestalesbuzz.com

Fuquan Johnson dead, Kate Quigley hospitalized following drug overdose

A batch of fentanyl-laced cocaine killed a comedian and two others, and left the ex-girlfriend of Darius Rucker in a Los Angeles hospital, a report said. Fuquan Johnson, writer for “Comedy Parlour Live,” died after overdosing at a Venice home Friday night, according to TMZ. Two other victims were pronounced dead at the scene, the outlet said.
Celebritiesuncrazed.com

Fuquan Johnson And Enrico Colangeli’s Cause Of Death Confirmed

Comedians Fuquan Johnson and Enrico Colangeli have been discovered dead along with one other individual after a suspected drug overdose. According to TMZ, the three victims – identified as Johnson, Colangeli and Natalie Williamson – were pronounced dead on the scene in Venice, California. Another comedian, Kate Quigley, has been hospitalised in serious condition.
Los Angeles, CAPosted by
CBS LA

Fuquan Johnson and Enrico Colangeli’s Apparent Overdose Deaths Have LA Comedy Community In Mourning

NORTH HOLLYWOOD (CBSLA) – The marquee at the Ha Ha Comedy Club on Lankershim Boulevard in North Hollywood displays an uncharacteristically somber message, reading “Rest In Peace Fuquan Johnson and Enrico Colangeli.” In an Instagram post, the club called both standup comics, who were regulars on the local comedy circuit, legends. LOS ANGELES, CA – MAY 15: Fuquan Johnson is seen on May 15, 2018 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by gotpap/Bauer-Griffin/GC Images) The Los Angeles comedy community is in mourning after 43-year-old Johnson and 48-year-old Colangeli were discovered dead in a home along the Venice Beach canals Saturday, victims of a reported...
Brooklyn, NYPosted by
Black Enterprise

Tiffany Haddish Gives Emotional Advice After Death of Friends Michael K. Williams And Fuquan Johnson

The recent death of two entertainers after the suspected use of the lethal drug fentanyl has gripped the entertainment world—and hit one star on a personal level. After the deaths of stand-up comedian Fuquan Johnson and Boardwalk Empire star Michael K. Williams, actress Tiffany Haddish, who was friends with both men, had an emotional moment while speaking to TMZ.
CelebritiesPage Six

Wendy Williams posts pic with new ‘boyfriend’ on Instagram

Wendy Williams has a new man. The irrepressible talk show icon posted a pic on Instagram Saturday night that backdoor-introduced followers to a man she referred to as her boyfriend. “My son’s 21st birthday party on the yacht in #Miami was everything he wanted,” Williams wrote, adding, “Even my boyfriend.”
WorldPopculture

Actress Arrested After Cops Raid Her Home and Allegedly Find Drugs

Pori Moni, a popular Bangladeshi movie star and model, was arrested during a drug raid earlier this month. Mori, 28, later claimed she was framed. After three rounds of questioning with the police, she was ordered to go back to jail on Saturday. Back on Aug. 4, members of the...

