Comedian Fuquan Johnson Dies From Cocaine And Fentanyl Overdose
A popular comedian passed away Friday night from an apparent drug overdose. According to TMZ, Fuquan Johnson, 42, was at an undisclosed home in Venice, California, for an intimate party with a group of friends, including his ex-beau comedian/model Kate Quigley. Local police disclosed the New Jersey native was one of three people who overdosed on a cocktail of cocaine and fentanyl. They were pronounced dead at the scene.www.blackenterprise.com
