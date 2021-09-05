CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Washington Nationals’ Josiah Gray struggles again in 13-6 loss to New York Mets

By Patrick Reddington
federalbaseball.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleJosiah Gray struggled for a second straight outing, giving up six runs on seven hits (two of them home runs) and throwing 82 pitches in just three innings of work on the mound in the fourth of five with the New York Mets in Nationals Park this weekend. Gray’s teammates did manage to pick him up, however, working back from 4-0 and 6-3 deficits to tie it up at 6-6 with a three-run fifth, but the Mets strung together three straight hits off Andres Machado in the top of eighth, and a sac fly brought in the go-ahead run in what ended up a 13-6 win.

