The first official week of the college football season was a topsy-turvy affair that saw six higher-ranked teams go down. This week could be just as exciting and the Week 2 college football schedule is loaded with several non-conference showdowns before teams get into their conference schedules. No. 11 Oregon visiting No. 4 Ohio State is the top matchup, and Caesars Sportsbook has the home Buckeyes as 14-point favorites. Elsewhere, No. 21 Texas will head north to take on Arkansas and the Longhorns are 6.5-point favorites in the latest Week 2 college football spreads.