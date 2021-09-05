CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Cancer

Investigators Look to Overcome Resistance in Advanced HCC With Triplet Combinations

By Brittany Lovely
onclive.com
 4 days ago

Triplet regimens leveraging novel agents targeted at overcoming mechanisms of resistance in combination with immune checkpoint inhibitors and anti-angiogenic therapies represent the next frontier in hepatocellular carcinoma. Investigators are exploring many promising hypotheses to target mechanisms of intrinsic and extrinsic resistance to immune checkpoint inhibitors (ICIs) to advance care for...

www.onclive.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Hcc#Combination#Lung Cancer#Hcc#Md#Fda#Imbrave150#Vegf#Tki#Cabometyx#Nct03713593#Checkmate
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Diseases & Treatments
NewsBreak
Cancer
NewsBreak
Tumors
Related
Canceronclive.com

Dual Checkpoint Blockade/Ablation Regimens Show Intriguing Activity in Advanced HCC

Combining durvalumab and tremelimumab plus transcatheter arterial chemoembolization or radiofrequency ablation was found to be both efficacious and safe as a treatment for patients with advanced hepatocellular carcinoma, according to results of a pilot study. Combining durvalumab (Imfinzi) and tremelimumab plus transcatheter arterial chemoembolization (TACE) or radiofrequency ablation (RFA) was...
Cancertargetedonc.com

Checkpoint Inhibition Plus Ablation Shows Promise in Advanced HCC

Efficacy and safety have been demonstrated with the combination of durvalumab with tremelimumab and transcatheter arterial chemoembolization or radiofrequency ablation in advanced hepatocellular carcinoma. Results from a pilot study show that combining durvalumab (Imfinzi) with tremelimumab and transcatheter arterial chemoembolization (TACE) or radiofrequency ablation (RFA) is effective a safe for...
Canceronclive.com

Dr. Llovet on Considering Safety Profiles During Treatment Selection in HCC

Josep Llovet, MD, discusses the adverse events cause by treatments in hepatocellular carcinoma. Josep Llovet, MD, founder and director, Liver Cancer Program, full professor of medicine and liver diseases, Mount Sinai Hospital, professor of research-ICREA, BCLC Group, Liver Unit, IDIBAPS-Hospital Clínic, University of Barcelona, discusses the adverse events cause by treatments in hepatocellular carcinoma (HCC).
Cancertargetedonc.com

High Interferon Signaling and Antigen Presentation is Predictive of Response to Upfront Treatment of Advanced HCC

A study has shown that high interferon signaling and expression of MHC-II related genes can predict response to therapy is patients with advanced heptocellular carcinoma being treated for the first time. Prediction of improvement progression-free survival (PFS) and overall survival (OS) in patients with advanced hepatocellular carcinoma (HCC) following immediate...
Canceronclive.com

Cancer-Specific Mortality Shows Variable Risk Throughout Neuroendocrine Tumors

The risk of cancer-specific death was significantly higher than the risk of noncancer death in patients with neuroendocrine tumors, despite the reported heterogeneity by primary tumor site. The risk of cancer-specific death was significantly higher than the risk of noncancer death in patients with neuroendocrine tumors (NETs), despite the reported...
Canceronclive.com

Predictive Biomarkers for Checkpoint Inhibition Remain Unmet Need in HCC

Josep M. Llovet, MD, discusses the importance of identifying biomarkers of response to checkpoint inhibitors for patients with hepatocellular carcinoma, as well as future research directions. Despite recent developments in the treatment of patients with advanced hepatocellular carcinoma (HCC), there remains an unmet need for reliable biomarkers of response to...
Cancercancernetwork.com

Spartalizumab Demonstrates Long Survival and Durable Responses in Recurrent/Metastatic Nasopharyngeal Cancer

The anti-PD-1 antibody spartalizumab demonstrated promising responses in patients with recurrent/metastatic nasopharyngeal cancer. Although spartalizumab (Arzerra) did not meet its primary end point of progression-free survival (PFS), the agent elicited a longer overall survival (OS) and duration of response (DOR) vs chemotherapy in patients with non-keratinizing recurrent/metastatic nasopharyngeal cancer (NPC), according to findings from a phase 2 study (NCT02605967) published in Clinical Cancer Research.
Canceronclive.com

Dr. Ready on Selecting Between Frontline Atezolizumab and Durvalumab in ES-SCLC

Neal E. Ready, MD, PhD, discusses selecting between frontline chemotherapy plus atezolizumab or durvalumab in extensive-stage small cell lung cancer. Neal E. Ready, MD, PhD, head and neck oncologist, medical oncologist, Duke Health, professor of medicine, member of the Duke Cancer Institute, Duke University School of Medicine, discusses selecting between frontline chemotherapy plus atezolizumab (Tecentriq) or durvalumab (Imfinzi) in extensive-stage small cell lung cancer (ES-SCLC).
CancerMedicalXpress

Cancer vaccine could be effective way to overcome treatment resistance

A cancer vaccine could be an effective way to prevent cancer from evolving and becoming resistant to treatment, new research suggests. Scientists were investigating the use of a cancer-killing virus in clinical trials, and observed, as they had also seen in mice, that although some patients initially responded to the treatment, their tumors soon became resistant.
CancerMedicalXpress

Trial shows positive results for lung cancer patients taking chemotherapy plus durvalumab and tremelimumab

Patients with metastatic non-small cell lung cancer (mNSCLC) who received a combined regimen of durvalumab, tremelimumab, and chemotherapy experienced a statistically significant improvement in progression-free survival and overall survival compared to patients who received just chemotherapy. Progression-free survival was significantly improved for patients receiving durvalumab plus chemotherapy compared with chemotherapy alone, with a positive trend for overall survival that did not reach statistical significance.
Canceronclive.com

Frontline Durvalumab/Chemo, With or Without Tremelimumab, Improves PFS in Advanced NSCLC

The first-line combination of durvalumab and chemotherapy, with or without tremelimumab, led to a statistically significant improvement in progression-free survival compared with chemotherapy alone in patients with metastatic non–small cell lung cancer, according to data from the phase 3 POSEIDON trial. The first-line combination of durvalumab (Imfinzi) and chemotherapy, with...
Public HealthPosted by
Best Life

Dr. Fauci Warns Not to Do This If You Got Pfizer

The COVID-19 vaccines available in the U.S. were all found to be highly effective, no matter which one you received. But as the Delta variant has quickly spread to become the dominant strain, breakthrough infections in fully vaccinated people have become more of a concern for some. Now, as new research is beginning to shed light on how well each type of vaccine works against the latest strain, some are beginning to question whether additional shots will be necessary to keep themselves safe. But during a recent interview, Anthony Fauci, MD, chief White House COVID adviser, took time to warn people who got the Pfizer vaccine to not do one thing in the wake of a new study.
Medical & BiotechPosted by
Best Life

If You Got Pfizer, This New Study Is a "Wakeup Call," Biden Aide Says

After finally getting vaccinated, you may have felt like your days of worrying about catching COVID were behind you. Unfortunately, the Delta variant has complicated things. As the more contagious strain of the virus—now dominant in the U.S.—continues to spread far and wide, vaccinated people are worried about the potential for breakthrough COVID infections. And while the vast majority of these cases are thankfully mild, one recent study found that those who got the Pfizer vaccine may be even less protected from breakthrough Delta variant infections than expected.
Public Healthspring.org.uk

COVID: The Vitamin That Boosts The Immune System

“Food is our first medicine and the kitchen is our first pharmacy.”. Vitamin B6 has a potential role in preventing cytokine storms in COVID-19 patients, research suggests. The beneficial effects of vitamin C and D and minerals such as magnesium and zinc on the immune system have attracted attention, but there are hardly any studies on vitamin B6.
Public Healthophthalmologytimes.com

COVID-19: Investigators focus on vaccine’s impact on eyes

A study in the United Arab Emirates reported a possible link between adverse ocular events and a COVID-19 vaccination. Investigators in the United Arab Emirates reported a possible association between ocular adverse events and a COVID-19 vaccination (Sinopharm).1. The events developed after patients received the first dose of the vaccine....

Comments / 0

Community Policy