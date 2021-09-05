Investigators Look to Overcome Resistance in Advanced HCC With Triplet Combinations
Triplet regimens leveraging novel agents targeted at overcoming mechanisms of resistance in combination with immune checkpoint inhibitors and anti-angiogenic therapies represent the next frontier in hepatocellular carcinoma. Investigators are exploring many promising hypotheses to target mechanisms of intrinsic and extrinsic resistance to immune checkpoint inhibitors (ICIs) to advance care for...www.onclive.com
