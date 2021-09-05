CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Georgia Bulldogs versus Clemson Tigers highlights

By James Morgan
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 4 days ago
The No. 5 Georgia Bulldogs defeated the No. 3 Clemson Tigers 10-3 in a defensive battle. Both defenses flexed their muscles throughout the contest. Georgia’s defense was especially dominant.

Here are some of the top highlights from Georgia’s season-opening victory:

Georgia football returns to action

The Bulldogs returned to the field in 2021 for the first time since New Year’s Day. The fan experience is back! Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, North Carolina, was packed with Georgia and Clemson fans.

Christopher Smith returns interception for touchdown

Georgia Bulldogs defensive back Christopher Smith changed the course of the game with a pick-six in the second quarter. Smith’s interception was the only touchdown of the game. Smith did an excellent job of jumping Clemson wide receiver Justyn Ross’s route.

UGA defense sacks Clemson QB D.J. Uiagalelei seven times

The Georgia defensive front dominated Clemson’s offensive line all night. The Bulldogs sacked Clemson quarterback D.J. Uiagalelei seven times and held the Tigers to only two rushing yards. Here’s a look at all of Georgia’s sacks:

Georgia offense ices the game

The Georgia defense stopped Clemson on fourth down at about midfield with under five minutes left to play. The defenses job was done for the day thanks to the UGA offense, which picked up three first downs to run out the clock.

The most notable first down was Zamir White’s third down conversion. White bulled over a couple of Clemson defenders.

Kirby Smart, Zamir White celebrate win

Georgia head coach Kirby Smart showed more emotion than normal following the huge win over Clemson. Smart jumped on the team bench and celebrated for a second before heading to the tunnel and embracing with running back Zamir White.

You love to see celebrations like this. This is what college football is all about.

