Hurricane Ida’s death toll continued to rise while authorities in Louisiana have been working to restore power to hundreds of thousands of people. Some of areas in Louisiana hit hardest by the hurricane could be left without power for more than three weeks.Utility company Entergy Louisiana said that the areas – that might not have electricity until 29 September – include the parishes of Lafourche, Plaquemines with the exception of Belle Chasse, St Charles, Terrebonne and part of Jefferson.It comes as the death toll from the disaster rose past 60, with the majority of deaths in the northeastern states.New...