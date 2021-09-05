CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Man, 30, Shot Dead In The Annex

By Staff
Zaire Luciano was shot to death on Chamberlain Street before dawn on Sunday.

Luciano, 30, lived in Hamden. Police and firefighters responded to a call at 5:29 a.m. about the shooting on Chamberlain between Fairmont Avenue and Kendall Street in New Haven’s Annex neighborhood. Firefighters pronounced Luciano dead at the scene.

Luciano appeared to have been targeted, police said. There were other people outside with him when he was shot.

Another person familiar with the shooting said Luciano had been shot multiple times.

Luciano leaves behind two sons.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=49wuQs_0bnTzGuL00

Luciano loved his children and “was a great friend,” said Keyon McCutcheon, who had known him since seventh grade when they attended Hamden Middle School. “He was outgoing. He was funny. He was talented. He just wanted to make it out of New Haven doing music; that’s what he loved.” He also put up this online profile seeking acting/modeling opportunities.

Luciano and his partner filed a federal lawsuit in 2015 over alleged negligence concerning care at Cornell Scott Hill Health Center for one of his sons, who suffered from “severe, serious, painful, and permanent injuries” as a result. The parties settled for an undisclosed sum, according to federal court records.

Luciano’s killing Sunday was the 20th homicide so far this year in New Haven.

In January, Alfreda Youmans, 50, and Jeffrey Dotson, 42, were found dead by the police inside a Winthrop Avenue apartment, Jorge Osorio-Caballero, 32, was shot and killed in Fair Haven, Marquis Winfrey, 31, was shot and killed in Newhallville, and Joseph Vincent Mattei, 28, was shot and killed in the Hill. Someone shot Kevin Jiang, 26, to death in Goatville on Feb. 6. Angel Rodriguez, 21, was shot to death in Fair Haven in mid-February, his body dumped by the Mill River in East Rock. Dwaneia Alexandria Turner, 28, was shot to death in the Hill on March 16 during an argument with two other women.

On March 26, Alessia Mesquita was shot dead in Fair Haven. Then 20-year-old Mariyah Inthirath was killed Saturday, May 15, on Sheffield Avenue and Jack Hopeton was killed near Orchard and George on Tuesday, May 18. On May 19, Tashawn Brown was shot dead across from Edgewood Park. On May 26, 34-year-old Adrian Barwise was shot inside a Sherman Parkway house during an apparent argument over a game, according to police. Miguel Ramos, 37, was shot dead on Springside Avenue on June 6.

Richard Whitaker Jr. was shot to death on Columbus Avenue in the Hill on June 15 — after having watched a gunman shoot his brother dead in the neighborhood the previous August.

Ciera Jones, 22, was shot outside her house on Truman Street on July 5 and died days later in the hospital.

On July 10, someone shot and killed Kevan Bonilla, 20, on Lombard Street in Fair Haven. Kevin Mills, 33, was shot to death on Dixwell Avenue on Aug. 10.

Tyshaun “TyTy” Hargrove, 14, was shot to death on Chatham Street on Aug. 25.

