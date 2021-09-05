White Spot for breakfast, lunch, and dinner

Welcome to "Dinner in a Pinch" with Chef Jamie Koehler, a quick and easy guide to creating restaurant quality meals and side dishes for you and your family to enjoy. A staple on my mother's spice rack, McCormick Grill Mates Steak Seasoning is my go to when creating this simple but satisfying take on a classic Canadian steak house tradition. I was born in Upstate New York and lived just South of the continental city of Montreal, Canada. The Montreal deli Schwartz's is credited with the invention of the seasoning. Back in the 1940's and 50's Schwartz's broiler man named Morris "The Shadow" Sherman began adding the deli's smoked meat pickling spices to his own rib and liver steaks. Montreal Steak Seasoning is made of Coarse Salt, Black Pepper & Red Pepper, Garlic, Onion, Sunflower Oil and Paprika.