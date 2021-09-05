CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Streetsboro, OH

Recall alert: Step2 recalls StepUp Sidekick Learning Towers amid fall risk

By Kelli Dugan, Cox Media Group National Content Desk
WFTV Channel 9 Orlando
 4 days ago
StepUp recall Step2 has recalled nearly 1,600 StepUp Sidekick Learning Towers because the storage tray and step can separate from the tower, posing a fall hazard to children. (The Step2 Co. LLC)

STREETSBORO, Ohio — The Step2 Co. LLC on Thursday recalled nearly 1,600 StepUp Sidekick Learning Towers because the storage tray and step can separate from the tower, posing a fall hazard to children.

The affected towers, which can be used as both a helper stool and as a chair, were sold online at Step2.com and at Amazon.com during May 2021 for about $100, the recall notice stated.

Streetsboro, Ohio-based Step2 confirmed that it has received 20 reports of the storage trays or steps coming loose from the tower, including one child sustaining minor bruises after falling from the tower.

Consumers are advised to immediately stop using the recalled towers and contact Step2 for a full refund or a credit on Step2.com of equivalent value. Those people who purchased the item through Amazon.com are eligible for an Amazon gift card in the amount of the purchase price, the recall stated.

The manufacture codes of the affected towers, which can be found on the removable seat/step, are 10-2020, 3-2021 and 5-2021. Meanwhile, the model number “4134” is molded into the bottom of the tower, the notice stated.

Step2 is notifying all known customers of the recall directly, but the company can be reached by calling 1-800-347-8372 between 8 a.m. and 5 p.m. EDT Monday through Friday, or online at www.step2.com by clicking on “Product Recalls” at the bottom of the page for more information.

