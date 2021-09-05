Taliban Accused of Executing Police Officer, 8 Months Pregnant, in Front of Husband and Children
Taliban gunmen shot and killed a woman on Saturday, according to three sources, who also told the BBC that the execution was performed in front of the victim’s family. Afghan media has identified the woman as Banu Negar, a policewoman who worked at a local prison. The three militants who invaded her home spoke Arabic to one another, a witness said. The trio tied members of Negar’s family up before beating and eventually murdering her. Relatives, who supplied photos of a mangled body and a blood-splattered wall, said that Negar was eight months pregnant at the time of her death.www.thedailybeast.com
