Taliban Accused of Executing Police Officer, 8 Months Pregnant, in Front of Husband and Children

By AJ McDougall
TheDailyBeast
 4 days ago
Taliban gunmen shot and killed a woman on Saturday, according to three sources, who also told the BBC that the execution was performed in front of the victim’s family. Afghan media has identified the woman as Banu Negar, a policewoman who worked at a local prison. The three militants who invaded her home spoke Arabic to one another, a witness said. The trio tied members of Negar’s family up before beating and eventually murdering her. Relatives, who supplied photos of a mangled body and a blood-splattered wall, said that Negar was eight months pregnant at the time of her death.

Related
Middle EastNew York Post

Afghan mom blinded by Taliban claims they feed women’s bodies to dogs

An Afghan mom who was shot and had her eyes gouged out for getting a job claims the Taliban have also fed women’s bodies to dogs. “In the eyes of Taliban, women are not living, breathing human beings, but merely some meat and flesh to be battered,” Khatera, who now lives in Delhi and uses only one name, told India’s News 18.
Public SafetyNew York Post

Taliban parade two men through streets with blackened faces and nooses around necks

Sickening images show two men being paraded through an Afghanistan street with their faces tarred black — and being pulled by nooses around their necks. “Taliban accused these men of theft, their faces were colored with black color — to embarrass them,” tweeted Bilal Sarwary, one of Afghanistan’s leading journalists, who said he was sent the images late last week.
RelationshipsThe Guardian

‘They came for my daughter’: Afghan single mothers face losing children under Taliban

The day after Mazar-i-Sharif, the provincial capital of Balkh province, fell to the Taliban on 14 August, gunmen came for Raihana’s* six-year-old daughter. Widowed when her husband was murdered by Taliban forces in 2020, Raihana had been raising her child as a single mother. After her husband’s death she had fought her in-laws for custody of her daughter and won, thanks to the rights she had under Afghan civil law – which state that single women can keep their children if they can provide for them financially.
Public SafetyPeople

Daughter Describes Watching the Taliban Beat Mother to Death After She Said She Couldn't Cook for Them

"My mother told them, 'I am poor, how can I cook for you?' " the woman told CNN — so the Taliban "started beating her" As numerous Afghans seek safety from the rising Taliban in the wake of the withdrawal of U.S. troops, a traumatized daughter is recounting how insurgency fighters beat her mother to death with AK-47s earlier this summer when she was unable to supply the group with food.
RelationshipsPosted by
CBS News

Weddings go on in Kabul under the Taliban, but without singers, or police seeking bribes

Kabul, Afghanistan — At one of Kabul's upscale wedding halls, a celebration was in full swing around midday Tuesday. Afghan dance music could be heard from inside the hall. According to reception hall's manager, Shadab Azimi, 26, at least seven wedding parties have been held since the Taliban takeover of Kabul two weeks earlier, with festivities moved to daylight hours because of security concerns.
Public SafetyNew York Post

High-ranking Afghan female cop reportedly on the run from Taliban

A female Afghan police officer who was a high-profile role model for women in the war-torn country is on the run in Kabul after she said she was brutally assaulted by Taliban thugs. Gulafroz Ebtekar, who rose through the ranks to become deputy chief of criminal investigations, had been a...
AfghanistanPosted by
The Independent

First days of life under Taliban rule: ‘My daughter hasn’t gone to school in two weeks’

With the last batch of the US troops gone from Afghanistan on Tuesday and the evacuation process over, women are being forced to make heartbreaking personal choices to be able to survive under the ultra-religious and conservative Taliban regime.Nearly four million Afghans under full Taliban rule now fear their lives will not remain the same as the hardliner group imposes tough restrictions as they finalise a new governance framework. Despite tall claims of a progressive rule by the Taliban, women are burning their clothes of which the extremist regime would likely disapprove, men are growing back beards, schools and...
Public SafetyInternational Business Times

Taliban Allegedly Savagely Murders Pregnant Woman In Front Of Her Family

The Taliban allegedly murdered a pregnant policewoman in front of her family over the weekend, her son has claimed. The alleged victim, identified as Negar Masoomi, of Afghanistan's Ghor province, had been eight months pregnant when she was killed on Saturday night, CNN reported, citing statements from the victim's sister and a local journalist in Ghor.
San Diego, CAkusi.com

Man accused of killing police officer testifies in court

SAN DIEGO (CNS) – An ex-con charged with fatally shooting a San Diego police officer testified Thursday that he thought the patrol car that was “creeping up” behind him in the Shelltown neighborhood was a carload of gang members who were going to kill him. Jesse Michael Gomez, 60, faces...
Middle EastPosted by
Fox News

Taliban allegedly sets woman on fire for 'bad cooking'

Taliban fighters allegedly set a woman on fire for "bad cooking," as other women in Afghanistan go into hiding and reportedly being forced into sex slavery. "They are forcing people to give them food and cook them food. A woman was put on fire because she was accused of bad cooking for Taliban fighters," activist and former Afghan judge Najla Ayoubi told Sky News.

