A home has been damaged and a family of five has been displaced after a house fire in Windsor. The fire happened early yesterday morning at a home off of Moll Drive. Officials say the flames started in a detached garage before quickly jumping to the house on the property. Crews were able to get the blaze under control. Officials say the fire caused about $400,000 worth of damage, but about 70% of the house is still intact. No injuries were reported, and the cause of the blaze is unknown.