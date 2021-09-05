CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Baltimore, MD

GateWaiter Mobile Meal Delivery Service Launches at BWI

By EOA Staff
Eye On Annapolis
Eye On Annapolis
 4 days ago

Now, travelers, airport staff, and visitors alike can take advantage of a new mobile meal delivery service to order their favorite food for pickup or delivery inside the airport directly from their smartphone or digital device. Fraport USA's new GateWaiterTM program launched this month at Baltimore/Washington International Thurgood Marshall Airport, offering a convenient, self-service option for hungry fliers on the go. More than a dozen airport restaurants and select retail outlets are participating, and more locations are added to BWIGaitWaiter.com each day.

Eye On Annapolis

Eye On Annapolis

Annapolis, MD
Trusted source for news, commentary and events in Anne Arundel County and Annapolis Maryland. Consistently publishing since 2009.

 https://www.eyeonannapolis.net
