GateWaiter Mobile Meal Delivery Service Launches at BWI

California-based last-mile delivery platform AxleHire has expanded its East-Coast operations with services for major metropolitan areas in New Jersey, New York, and Pennsylvania, the company said this week. Facilities in Newark and Philadelphia are AxleHire’s latest sortation centers, and they join New York City in the tri-state region. The announcement comes on the heels of AxleHire’s recent expansion into the Midwest via Chicago, and adds to existing coverage along the West Coast. Company leaders said the East Coast expansion is its “most significant” to date. “The tristate corridor is the logistics vein of the East Coast, and we’re eager to offer both current and new clients a superior delivery experience for their customers,” company CEO Adam Bryant said in a statement. AxleHire uses its tech-forward platform, an asset-light transportation network, and the gig economy to quickly enable new capacity, keep logistics costs low, and remain agile, the company also said. Powered by proprietary technology, the logistics tech firm utilizes algorithms to optimize delivery routes based on variable demand. In addition, the company locates its sortation centers and delivery hubs in or nearby major metropolitan cities, resulting in greater density that ultimately lowers miles covered and fuel consumed. AxleHire also operates in Chicago, Dallas, Houston, Los Angeles, Phoenix, Portland, San Diego, San Francisco, and Seattle. Separately, the company announced during this week’s Home Delivery World conference that it will expand two zero-emission pilot projects with logistics automation firm Tortoise and last-mile delivery vehicle company URB-E. The pilots, taking place in Los Angeles and New York City, will be scaled nationally in 2021 and 2022. Using URB-E’s zero-emission electric vehicles and collapsible micro containers or Tortoise’s zero-emission remote-piloted carts has lowered AxleHire’s emissions by 95%, according to the company.