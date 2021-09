No strong tropical systems are affecting Florida, but impacts from a disturbance in the Gulf and Hurricane Larry well offshore are making their presence known. Heavy rain from what forecasters are calling Disturbance "91L" have prompted Flash Flood Watches for portions of the Florida Panhandle and Forgotten coast Wednesday through Thursday morning. 2 to 4 inches of rain, with local amounts between 5 and 7 inches, may cause flash flooding in areas where it comes down heavily in a short period of time. A few strong wind gusts or isolated tornadoes are also possible.