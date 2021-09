The first international break of the 2021-22 season is upon us, as the last stage of Concacaf qualifiers for the 2022 FIFA World Cup gets underway with United States men's national team squaring off against El Salvador, Canada and Honduras. You can catch all of the USMNT's away matches on Paramount+. The World Cup and European champions are into immediate action with France hosting Bosnia and Herzegovina as well as Italy welcoming Bulgaria. Europe is not the only continent with significant action this month as South America will witness Brazil and Argentina clashing for the first time since this summer's Copa America final on fuboTV (try for free).