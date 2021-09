Clouds and some scattered showers to start our day, by this afternoon skies will partially clear but a few isolated showers will continue. The front will finally move through tonight leaving us with mainly clear skies both tonight and tomorrow. It will be cooler for the next couple of days with highs in the mid to upper 70's. It looks like spectacular weather once again for Friday night high school football. Mainly clear skies with kickoff temperatures around 70. The weather is also looking good for the Penn State Home opener on Saturday afternoon with sunshine and kickoff temperatures in the mid to low 70's.