MEPA issued for Havre man

MISSOULA, Mont. — The Havre Police Department issued a Missing and Endangered Person Advisory Sunday for a missing Havre man. Officials are trying to locate 31-year-old Alexander St. Germaine. Germaine was last seen wearing blue shorts, a black shirt, a Spiderman hoodie and black slip-on shoes. Germaine is 5 foot 6, weighs 140 pounds with brown hair and brown eyes. It is believed he left on foot from Havre on Aug. 31. Germaine is Type 1 diabetic and did not take his medication with him. He is originally from Boulder.