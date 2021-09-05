CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Alabama State

VIDEO: Somehow Biden’s handling of Afghanistan gets worse, new U.S. Senate poll changes complexion of race, legislator targets masks/vaccine opt-outs and more on Alabama Politics This Week …

By Dale Jackson
Yellowhammer News
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleRadio talk show host Dale Jackson and political consultant Mecca Musick take you through Alabama’s biggest political stories, including:. — How are people reacting to President Joe Biden’s handling of Afghanistan?. — Do new polls show a tightening race for U.S. Senate between U.S. Representative Mo Brooks (R-Huntsville) and Katie...

yellowhammernews.com

Comments / 3

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
Local
Alabama Government
State
Alabama State
Alabama State
Alabama Elections
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Mo Brooks
Person
Joe Biden
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Alabama Senate#Alabama Legislature#U S Senate#Yellowhammer News#Wvnn
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Presidential Election
Country
Afghanistan
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
NewsBreak
Elections
NewsBreak
Senate
Related
POTUSPosted by
The Hill

Psaki defends move to oust Trump appointees from military academy boards

White House press secretary Jen Psaki on Thursday defended the Biden administration’s decision to oust a handful of Trump appointees from military academy advisory boards and also took a shot at some of those stripped of their positions who "supported an insurrection." “We’re confident in our legal abilities here,” Psaki...
U.S. PoliticsPosted by
Fox News

Hannity: Biden vaccine mandate 'cancels medical freedom'

Fox News host Sean Hannity scolded President Joe Biden on Thursday for his plan to force employers with more than 100 workers to require coronavirus vaccinations or test employees weekly. The "Hannity" host said the president was "vilifying the unvaccinated" with the move, and urged his audience to consult their...
Presidential ElectionPosted by
The Hill

Trump endorses Cheney challenger

Former President Trump on Thursday officially endorsed Wyoming attorney Harriet Hageman’s campaign to oust Rep. Liz Cheney (R-Wyo.), setting the battle lines in what is expected to be a fierce GOP House primary. In his endorsement, Trump dubbed Hageman a loyal ally of his agenda while bashing Cheney, whom he...
Minnesota Statethe-journal.com

Minnesota's Klobuchar says she had breast cancer; doing well

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) - Minnesota Sen. Amy Klobuchar announced Thursday that she has been treated for breast cancer and the treatment “went well.”. Klobuchar, 61, tweeted that the cancer was found in February during a routine mammogram, and eventually she had a lumpectomy to remove the cancer. She said she completed radiation treatment in May, and a checkup in August found she was doing well.

Comments / 0

Community Policy