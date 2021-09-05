Backstage Notes on AEW All Out, Possible Surprises, Expected Main Event (SPOILERS)
– F4WOnline.com’s Dave Meltzer is reporting that the AEW World Championship match between Kenny Omega and challenger Christian Cage at tonight’s AEW All Out is expected to go on last for tonight’s show. Previously, the broadcast commentary on AEW programming has been promoting CM Punk vs. Darby Allin as the main event for tonight’s show. The event is happening on Punk’s home turf of Chicago and will be his first wrestling match since January 2014.411mania.com
