Big jump in Pelham Covid cases

By The Voice of Pelham
thevoiceofpelham.ca
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleStatistics released by Niagara Public Health at midday on Sunday, September 5 show a dramatic increase in the number of active Covid-19 cases in Pelham. From a consistent average in the low single digits over the last month, the Region reported 24 active cases in Pelham on Sunday, making it the most infectious municipality by population in Niagara. In total active cases, Pelham now ranks third, behind St. Catharines (70 cases) and Niagara Falls (69). Pelham’s cases on Sunday accounted for almost half of all new cases—55—reported in the Region.

