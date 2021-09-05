Big jump in Pelham Covid cases

Editor’s note: This is the town of Hopkinton’s COVID-19 update for Sept. 3. Previous updates and additional information and resources can be found here:. As of Sept. 2, Hopkinton’s Health Department is reporting 1,157 total ​confirmed COVID-19 cases; 26 of those cases are active, with 1,114 recoveries and 17 deaths (these metrics are cumulative since the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic). You can see historical tracking and updates on ​Hopkinton’s Community Impact Dashboard. Whereas from the middle of May 2021 through the end of July 2021 Hopkinton saw relatively low counts of new cases (18 new cases over 75 days), Hopkinton has seen an uptick in case counts since the beginning of August (70 new cases over 31 days).