Special Weather Statement issued for Andrews by NWS

Effective: 2021-09-05 15:40:00 CDT Expires: 2021-09-05 16:15:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Torrential rainfall is also occurring with this storm and may lead to localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Frequent cloud to ground lightning is occurring with this storm. Lightning can strike 10 miles away from a thunderstorm. Seek a safe shelter inside a building or vehicle. Target Area: Andrews A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of eastern Andrews and southeastern Gaines Counties through 415 PM CDT At 344 PM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm 9 miles east of Andrews, moving northwest at 20 mph. HAZARD...Wind gusts up to 50 mph and penny size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is possible. Locations impacted include Andrews and Andrews County Airport. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.75 IN MAX WIND GUST...50 MPH