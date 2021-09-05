Special Weather Statement issued for Parker, Tarrant by NWS

Effective: 2021-09-05 15:40:00 CDT Expires: 2021-09-05 16:15:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Frequent cloud to ground lightning is occurring with this storm. Lightning can strike 10 miles away from a thunderstorm. Seek a safe shelter inside a building or vehicle. Target Area: Parker; Tarrant A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of southeastern Parker and southwestern Tarrant Counties through 415 PM CDT At 341 PM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm near Willow Park, or near Azle, moving south at 10 mph. HAZARD...Winds in excess of 30 mph and pea size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is possible. Locations impacted include Fort Worth, Weatherford, Benbrook, White Settlement, Azle, Eagle Mountain, Willow Park, Aledo, Hudson Oaks, Annetta, Lakeside, Annetta South and Annetta North. This includes the following highways Interstate 20 between mile markers 412 and 427. Interstate 30 between mile markers 1 and 5. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.25 IN MAX WIND GUST...30 MPH