CHICAGO (CBS) — A deer was spotted running on the streets in the Englewood area Wednesday afternoon, the Fire Department reported. The CFD reported just before 2:30 p.m. that the deer had last been seen heading south near 67th and Wood streets in West Englewood. The animal has been getting lots of attention, but there has been no human contact, the CFD reported. “Beware of Bambi!” the Fire Department tweeted. FYI there is a deer running on the streets in the Englewood area.. lots of attention but no human contact. Last seen near 67th and Wood southbound. Beware of Bambi! — Chicago Fire Media (@CFDMedia) September 15, 2021

CHICAGO, IL ・ 22 HOURS AGO