Brazil-Argentina World Cup qualifier match suspended after health officials intervene

Posted by 
 4 days ago
Sunday's World Cup qualifying match between Brazil and Argentina was suspended moments after kickoff. EFE

Brazilian rules state visitors who have been in England in the 14 days before entering the country must quarantine for 14 days upon arrival. The four players allegedly put false information on their immigration forms, stating they had not been in the UK.

At this point, it's unclear what will happen next. CONMEBOL said that the referee and match delegate will submit a report to FIFA's disciplinary committee.

Brazil currently leads the South American qualifying group for Qatar 2022, and the top four countries automatically qualify for the World Cup.

