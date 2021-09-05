CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ray fans 10, Blue Jays finish 3-game sweep of struggling A’s

By Associated Press
 4 days ago

TORONTO (AP) — Robbie Ray struck out 10 while pitching one-hit ball into the seventh inning, Marcus Semien hit his 35th home run and the Toronto Blue Jays beat the Oakland Athletics 8-0 to complete a three-game sweep. Bo Bichette went 4 for 4, scored twice and drove in a run and Alejandro Kirk homered as Toronto reached double figures in hits for the fourth straight game. The Blue Jays have won seven of eight. The playoff-contending A’s have lost 14 of 20 after winning 12 of the previous 15.

