Often, but not always, a celebrity pedigree can help sell a house. David Bowie’s New York City apartment sold in just one month; Tommy Hilfiger offloaded his Greenwich, Conn., mansion in just eight weeks. A new listing in Aspen, however, has a bit of a different history: It’s not exactly one that involves an A-lister, but it may still be compelling enough to peak a future buyer’s interest. The mansion was at one point owned by Viktor Kožený, a fugitive financier from the Czech Republic who scammed investors out of millions and is often referred to as the Pirate of Prague....