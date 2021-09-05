CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Green Lantern 2021 Annual #1 Preview: A Job Offer for Jessica Cruz

By Jude Terror
bleedingcool.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIt really is a job-seekers market out there right now, with employers struggling to attract workers. But has Sinestro figured out how to attract quality candidates? It seems so, as he has a job offer for Jessica Cruz in Green Lantern 2020 Annual #1, and she seems more than willing to accept. After all, she's already wearing the uniform. what kind of benefits is he offering? Well, besides pure, unadulterated evil! Well, and a 401K. Check out a preview below.

