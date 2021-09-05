UK minister says no decision yet on vaccines for healthy children

© getty

The United Kingdom's vaccine minister said that he has not made a decision regarding requiring vaccinations for children, Reuters reported.

In an interview with the BBC Sunday, UK minister Nadhim Zahawi said that the country’s chief medical officers will have to make the decision for 12 to 15-year-old children to be vaccinated, also sharing that the most vulnerable in the age group has been eligible for the vaccine.

"No decision will be made until we hear back from the chief medical officers," Zahawi told British media.

The British government has been consulting with medical advisers on advice involving vaccine distribution in schools, according to Reuters.

Zahawi also mentioned that the government is finalizing plans to create a vaccine booster program under the guidance of the Joint Committee on Vaccination and Immunisation (JCVI), who suggested booster shots for the elderly and most vulnerable.

"It is very likely that we will begin boosting those groups, as... I hope the interim then becomes final advice, by the middle of this month," Zahawi said.

This comes amid another wave of COVID infections, due to the highly contagious delta variant causing a spike in cases.

The UK is trying to follow other countries such as the U.S. and Israel who have created programs and initiatives to have children vaccinated, Reuters reported.

Zahawi added that proof of vaccinations will soon be required for those who are attending large events in the country.

The United Kingdom has reported over 133,000 COVID-related deaths since the beginning of the pandemic, Reuters reported.