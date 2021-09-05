CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Health

UK minister says no decision yet on vaccines for healthy children

By Olafimihan Oshin
Posted by 
The Hill
The Hill
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3JdrFl_0bnTnUal00
© getty

The United Kingdom's vaccine minister said that he has not made a decision regarding requiring vaccinations for children, Reuters reported.

In an interview with the BBC Sunday, UK minister Nadhim Zahawi said that the country’s chief medical officers will have to make the decision for 12 to 15-year-old children to be vaccinated, also sharing that the most vulnerable in the age group has been eligible for the vaccine.

"No decision will be made until we hear back from the chief medical officers," Zahawi told British media.

The British government has been consulting with medical advisers on advice involving vaccine distribution in schools, according to Reuters.

Zahawi also mentioned that the government is finalizing plans to create a vaccine booster program under the guidance of the Joint Committee on Vaccination and Immunisation (JCVI), who suggested booster shots for the elderly and most vulnerable.

"It is very likely that we will begin boosting those groups, as... I hope the interim then becomes final advice, by the middle of this month," Zahawi said.

This comes amid another wave of COVID infections, due to the highly contagious delta variant causing a spike in cases.

The UK is trying to follow other countries such as the U.S. and Israel who have created programs and initiatives to have children vaccinated, Reuters reported.

Zahawi added that proof of vaccinations will soon be required for those who are attending large events in the country.

The United Kingdom has reported over 133,000 COVID-related deaths since the beginning of the pandemic, Reuters reported.

Comments / 0

The Hill

The Hill

333K+
Followers
36K+
Post
240M+
Views
ABOUT

The Hill is a top US political website, read by the White House and more lawmakers than any other site -- vital for policy, politics and election campaigns.

 https://thehill.com/
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Vaccinations#Healthy Children#Uk#Reuters#British#Jcvi#Covid
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
BBC
Country
U.K.
NewsBreak
Vaccines
Related
Public HealthPosted by
The Independent

Covid vaccine: JCVI yet to receive key research ahead of final booster decision

Members of the UK’s vaccination watchdog are still waiting to receive the interim results of key research on booster jabs as the group prepares to make a final decision on whether millions of third doses should be administered this autumn.The government said on Wednesday it is “confident” that a booster programme will be approved in the next few days – yet it remains unclear whether the Joint Committee on Vaccination and Immunisation will issue its recommendation within this time frame.Ahead of a meeting due to be held on Thursday, members of the JCVI will assess preliminary findings from the ongoing...
Health ServicesPosted by
The Independent

What are the Government’s NHS and social care plans and how will they affect me?

The Government has set out its plans for the biggest catch-up programme in the history of the NHS in England and an overhaul of the social care sector.– What has been announced?The Government has pledged to invest £36 billion over the next three years to help the NHS recover from the coronavirus pandemic and reform the adult social care system so people no longer face catastrophic care costs.The majority will go to the NHS, with social care receiving £5.3 billion over the next three years.From October 2023, nobody will pay more than £86,000 for their social care – regardless of...
Public Healthmymixfm.com

UK advisers decide against COVID vaccines for healthy 12- to 15-year-olds

LONDON (Reuters) -Britain’s vaccine advisers said they were not recommending the universal vaccination of 12 to 15-year-olds against COVID-19, preferring to take a precautionary approach to assess the long-term impacts of rare heart inflammation. The advice could see Britain pursue a different approach to the United States and some European...
WorldBBC

Covid-19: Jabs for healthy 12 to 15-year-olds not recommended and Australia-UK vaccine swap

Here are five things you need to know about the coronavirus pandemic this Friday evening. We'll have another update for you tomorrow. The UK's vaccine advisory body has refused to give the green light to vaccinating healthy children aged 12 to 15 years old on health grounds alone. As children are at such low risk from the virus, they decided that vaccination would offer only "marginal gain" and, therefore, there was "insufficient" evidence to offer mass vaccination for this age group. But the JCVI said the government could consider wider issues including disruption to schools. Meanwhile, an extra 200,000 teenagers with underlying conditions will now be eligible for two doses.
Public HealthPosted by
The Guardian

UK decision on Covid vaccine boosters expected on Thursday

The UK’s vaccines watchdog is expected to decide on Thursday about a Covid booster vaccine programme, with ministers hopeful that approval for vaccinations for 12- to 15-year-olds could follow imminently. The Joint Committee on Vaccination and Immunisation (JCVI) is scheduled to meet on Thursday to examine interim results from the...
WorldMetro International

UK PM Johnson raises taxes to tackle health and social care crisis

LONDON (Reuters) -British Prime Minister Boris Johnson set out plans on Tuesday to raise taxes on workers, employers and some investors to try to fix a health and social care funding crisis, angering some in his governing party by breaking election promises. After spending huge amounts of money to fight...
Public HealthShareCast

EMA says no urgent need yet for booster Covid-19 vaccine doses

There is no urgent need to give healthy adults a third Covid-19 vaccine dose, Europe's health regulator said. More vulnerable older people, especially those at care homes, could be given another dose, as should those with suppressed immune systems, such as organ-transplant patients. Instead, the EMA said that the focus...
Income TaxBBC

SNP to oppose new health and social care tax

The SNP is to oppose a new UK-wide health and social care tax that is expected to raise £1.1bn a year for the Scottish NHS. The prime minister says the increase to National Insurance will raise money to help health and care services recover from the impact of the Covid pandemic.
Health ServicesBBC

Minister defends social care bill reform wait

Care Minister Helen Whately has admitted that putting into effect the cap on social care costs is "a little way off" but said it is a "big reform that takes time to implement". MPs last night voted to approve a rise in National Insurance to help fund health and social...

Comments / 0

Community Policy