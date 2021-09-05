CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kyle Busch Never Backs Down From Confrontation and Candidly Discusses What Happens When You Create Enemies in the Playoffs

By Kyle Dalton
Kyle Busch is not someone who shies away from confrontation. As a result, he has made more than a few enemies since joining the NASCAR Cup Series full-time in 2005. Starting the 2021 postseason today at Darlington, the two-time Cup champion visited with reporters this week and candidly addressed his thoughts on creating enemies in the playoffs.

