Bindi Irwin says her late father is her daughter’s ‘guardian angel’
Bindi Irwin paid tribute to her later father, Steve Irwin, 15 years after his death, calling him her daughter’s “guardian angel.”. “This sweetheart has been watching her ‘Grandpa Crocodile’ on the projector at our camp here on the Steve Irwin Wildlife Reserve. She lights up when she sees him on screen,” she wrote on Instagram Saturday alongside a photo of her 5-month-old daughter Grace and a throwback snap of Bindi with her father.pagesix.com
Comments / 0