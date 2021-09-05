Bindi Irwin says her late father is her daughter’s ‘guardian angel’

Crikey! It's the Irwins star Bindi Irwin commemorated her late father, Steve Irwin, on the 15th anniversary of his death with a heartfelt post on Instagram. Irwin welcomed her first daughter, Grace Warrior, with her husband Chandler Powell earlier this year, and she shared that she wished that her father could have gotten the chance to be a grandfather. "This sweetheart has been watching her 'Grandpa Crocodile' on the projector at our camp here on the Steve Irwin Wildlife Reserve," Irwin wrote on Instagram. "She lights up when she sees him on screen. I wish with all my heart that Dad could hug my beautiful girl. It's been 15 years since he passed away. I hold on to the thought that he's her guardian angel now, watching over the most special part of my life, Grace Warrior."