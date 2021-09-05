US Forecast
City/Town, State;Yesterday's High Temp (F);Yesterday's Low Temp (F);Today's High Temp (F);Today's Low Temp (F);Weather Condition;Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%);Chance of Precip. (%);UV Index. Albany, NY;68;57;72;52;A shower in the p.m.;SW;10;78%;57%;5. Albuquerque, NM;89;65;90;64;Mostly sunny;S;5;43%;0%;8. Anchorage, AK;60;49;59;51;Mostly cloudy;SE;4;64%;42%;1. Asheville, NC;79;65;78;59;Clouds and sun;NNW;5;76%;34%;4. Atlanta, GA;85;69;82;68;A stray thunderstorm;NNW;5;77%;55%;4. Atlantic City, NJ;79;71;81;65;Partly sunny;WSW;8;70%;4%;7. Austin, TX;100;77;96;73;Partly sunny;SE;5;53%;30%;7.
