ANDERSON, SC (FOX Carolina)- Officers are searching for a suspect after a shooting near North Murray Avenue in Anderson, according to the Anderson Police Department. Officers say they were sent to the scene around 5:47 p.m. Sunday. At the scene, they found that a man and woman were shot at least one time each. The man was shot at least one time in the face and was flown to Greenville for further treatment. The woman was grazed by a bullet and was taken to AnMed for treatment.