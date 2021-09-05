Decomposing Bodies and Fetuses Found in Idaho Funeral Home That Has a History of Violations
It remains unclear why the bodies were left to begin decomposing or why fetuses were being stored at the location in Pocatello.www.newsweek.com
It remains unclear why the bodies were left to begin decomposing or why fetuses were being stored at the location in Pocatello.www.newsweek.com
Newsweek is a premier news magazine and website that has been bringing high-quality journalism to readers around the globe for over 80 years.https://www.newsweek.com
Comments / 40