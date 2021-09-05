CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Idaho State

Decomposing Bodies and Fetuses Found in Idaho Funeral Home That Has a History of Violations

By Thomas Kika
Posted by 
Newsweek
Newsweek
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article

It remains unclear why the bodies were left to begin decomposing or why fetuses were being stored at the location in Pocatello.

www.newsweek.com

Comments / 40

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Newsweek

Newsweek

New York City, NY
559K+
Followers
59K+
Post
607M+
Views
ABOUT

Newsweek is a premier news magazine and website that has been bringing high-quality journalism to readers around the globe for over 80 years.

 https://www.newsweek.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Idaho State
City
Pocatello, ID
Pocatello, ID
Government
Local
Idaho Government
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Idaho State University#Ems#The Downard Funeral Home#East Idaho News#Isu#Fox 32 Chicago
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
Related

Comments / 0

Community Policy