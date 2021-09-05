CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Music

Who Was Prince William's Rumored Crush Before Marrying Kate Middleton?

By Wilmie Klop
Posted by 
Nicki Swift
Nicki Swift
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article

You have to kiss many frogs to find your prince, as the saying goes. What the old adage fails to mention, though, is that the prince in question was likely doing his own fair share of kissing while you were searching. Just take Prince William. While it may seem that the prince and Kate Middleton have been together forever, the second in line to the throne didn't exactly sit around and wait on a lilypad before she came along.

www.nickiswift.com

Comments / 0

Nicki Swift

Nicki Swift

47K+
Followers
19K+
Post
16M+
Views
ABOUT

Nicki Swift dishes out the news on all your favorite celebs, adds expert analysis, then moves on to the next hot topic, all without breaking a sweat.

 https://www.nickiswift.com/
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
William Still
Person
Prince William
Person
Richard Branson
Person
Cressida Bonas
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Prince#Rumor#British Royal Family#Uk#Cheatsheet#The Daily Mail#American
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Rumor Has It
Country
U.K.
NewsBreak
Music
NewsBreak
Celebrities
Related
Celebritiesnickiswift.com

Why Kate Middleton Will No Longer Receive A Huge Honor On Her Birthday Each Year

This year, Kate Middleton celebrated her birthday quietly. The Duchess of Cambridge, who turned 39 on January 9, had the privilege of being spoiled by those closest to her. Due to Great Britain's lockdown restrictions earlier this year, Kate spent the day with her husband and children, who apparently took good care of her. According to People, Prince George, Princess Charlotte, and Prince Louis seized the opportunity to make their mother's birthday a special one by reverting to an age-old British custom: They had a tea party.
U.K.nickiswift.com

Prince George Is Going To School With Another Famous Royal

It's hard not to be charmed by the lives of royal children. They're destined for fame, making it to the front pages even before they are born. As they grow up, there's plenty of anticipation around their relationship with their parents, siblings, cousins, and other royals. There's also much talk around their upbringing, sets of interest, their nature, and the kind of royals they'll grow up to be. The world always has its eyes on young royals, noticing and cheering their every move as they grow up.
Celebritiesnickiswift.com

What The Queen Wouldn't Allow Prince Charles To Do After Princess Diana's Death

Mother always knows best? According to Prince Charles, maybe not. The entire royal family was both shocked and grief-stricken following the tragic death of Princess Diana — but perhaps no one more than Prince Charles, Prince William, and Prince Harry. As reported by Mirror UK, the family butted heads numerous times in the days after the tragedy — especially regarding how to navigate the uncharted territory while also operating within the stiff confines of royal protocol. Fly a flag at half-mast? Keep Prince William and Prince Harry at Balmoral? Unfortunately the list went on and on.
Celebritiesnickiswift.com

Why Does Prince William Have A Different Last Name Than His Children?

Playwright William Shakespeare once waxed poetic, "What's in a name? That which we call a rose by any other name would smell as sweet," and perhaps Prince William would tend to agree with that statement since he doesn't even have a last name. He's simply known as: William Arthur Philip Louis, per Cosmopolitan. Maybe he does feel some type of way about doing life with no official last name, though, since he opted to give all three of his children the last name "Cambridge." (He is the Duke of Cambridge, after all.)
Celebritiesnickiswift.com

Here's What Kate Middleton Looks Like Without Makeup

As the wife of the future king of England, Kate Middleton knows just how important it is to always put your best face forward. In fact, the Duchess of Cambridge always makes sure to look camera-ready each time she steps out for one of her royal engagements or public appearances. As a royal, appearance is everything, and Kate is so consistently good at it that the "The Kate Effect" took hold soon after she announced her engagement in 2010. That's because each time the duchess would wear something in public, that item would fly off the shelves within an hour, per Vanity Fair.
RelationshipsPosted by
FIRST For Women

Prince William and Kate Are About to Make a Huge Move With Their 3 Kids

Prince William and Kate Middleton are reportedly considering a big family move as the Queen continues to rule without Prince Philip. According to two new reports from UK outlets the Mail On Sunday and The Sun, the couple are said to be looking at moving from their 1A apartment in Kensington Palace, London to Windsor to better support the Queen in her final years as monarch.
CelebritiesGossip Cop

Meghan Markle At War With Neighbor Katy Perry, Prince Harry Need’s Finances Micromanaged, And This Week’s Top Royal Reports

It’s our favorite time of the week–royal roundup time! If you’re obsessed with all things royal related, prepare to get your ultimate fix. This week, many of the most scandalous reports centered around the ever polarizing Meghan Markle. As to be expected, most of those damning claims dealt with new feuds and controlling behavior, as is favorited by some outlets.
CelebritiesHello Magazine

Duchess Camilla's daughter Laura will inherit two stately homes

While Duchess Camilla's daughter Laura Lopes, who is stepsister to Prince William and Prince Harry, isn't royalty, she is set to inherit a royal-worthy portfolio of homes one day. Laura's husband Harry Lopes, who is the grandson of Massey Lopes, 2nd Baron Roborough, is in line to one day inherit...
Celebritiesnickiswift.com

Is This Why Meghan Markle And Camilla Parker Bowles Had A Falling Out?

It's no secret that Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have been at odds with different members of the royal family for well over a year at this point, with disagreements stemming from before the couple's royal wedding in 2018 and worsening over time, as detailed in their interview with Oprah Winfrey back in March. Harry and Meghan had previously been mum about what was going on behind closed doors that ultimately caused them to make the decision to step down as senior members of the royal family and move out of the UK. Over the past few months, however, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex have explained a bit about their experience living under the monarchy's rule — and their reasons for walking away.

Comments / 0

Community Policy