Who Was Prince William's Rumored Crush Before Marrying Kate Middleton?

As the wife of the future king of England, Kate Middleton knows just how important it is to always put your best face forward. In fact, the Duchess of Cambridge always makes sure to look camera-ready each time she steps out for one of her royal engagements or public appearances. As a royal, appearance is everything, and Kate is so consistently good at it that the "The Kate Effect" took hold soon after she announced her engagement in 2010. That's because each time the duchess would wear something in public, that item would fly off the shelves within an hour, per Vanity Fair.