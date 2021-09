A Walterboro man is in custody after authorities seized more than 1,000 grams of cocaine and multiple other drugs, weapons, and cash. The arrest began with a traffic stop that was conducted on August 17th, when a Colleton County Sheriff’s Office deputy stopped a black Cadillac: the driver of that vehicle made an improper turn from the exit ramp of Interstate 95 onto Bells Highway in Colleton, according to a press release issued by the sheriff’s office. The driver of that vehicle was the only person in the car. While on scene at the traffic stop, the arresting deputy learned that the suspect’s license had been suspended. The suspect was then arrested and charged with driving with a suspended license, third offense, or greater, according to information provided by the sheriff’s office.