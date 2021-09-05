Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Curry by NWS

Effective: 2021-09-05 14:39:00 MDT Expires: 2021-09-05 15:15:00 MDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Torrential rainfall is occurring with this storm, and may lead to flash flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Target Area: Curry The National Weather Service in Albuquerque has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Central Curry County in east central New Mexico * Until 315 PM MDT. * At 239 PM MDT, a severe thunderstorm was located near Grady, or 23 miles north of Clovis, moving southwest at 10 mph. HAZARD...Quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Damage to vehicles is expected. * This severe thunderstorm will remain over mainly rural areas of central Curry County. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.00 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...<50 MPH