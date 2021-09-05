CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Grant County, NM

Flood Advisory issued for Grant by NWS

 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-09-05 16:10:00 MDT Expires: 2021-09-05 18:00:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Be aware of your surroundings and do not drive on flooded roads. In hilly terrain there are numerous of low water crossings which are potentially dangerous in heavy rain. Do not attempt to cross flooded roads. Find an alternate route. Target Area: Grant The National Weather Service in El Paso Tx/Santa Teresa has issued a * Flood Advisory for Northwestern Grant County in southwestern New Mexico * Until 530 PM MDT. * At 225 PM MDT, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain due to thunderstorms. Minor flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly in the advisory area. Between 0.5 and 2 inches of rain have fallen. * Some locations that will experience flooding include Cliff, Buckhorn, Mangas Springs, Oak Grove, Riverside, Gila, Mangas Valley, Bill Evans Lake, Gila Middle Box and Tyrone Mine. Additional rainfall of up to 0.5 to 1.5 inches is expected over the area. This additional rain will result in minor flooding.

