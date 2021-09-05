CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Flood Advisory issued for El Paso, Hudspeth by NWS

weather.gov
Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-09-05 15:40:00 CDT Expires: 2021-09-05 18:45:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Be aware of your surroundings and do not drive on flooded roads. In hilly terrain there are numerous of low water crossings which are potentially dangerous in heavy rain. Do not attempt to cross flooded roads. Find an alternate route. Target Area: El Paso; Hudspeth The National Weather Service in El Paso Tx/Santa Teresa has issued a * Flood Advisory for Southeastern El Paso County in western Texas West Central Hudspeth County in western Texas * Until 545 PM MDT. * At 240 PM MDT, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain due to thunderstorms. Minor flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly in the advisory area. Between 0.5 and 1.5 inches of rain have fallen. * Some locations that will experience flooding include Fort Hancock, Acala, Esperanza, Finlay, McNary and Sunset Ranches. Additional rainfall of up to 0.5 to 1.5 inches is expected over the area. This additional rain will result in minor flooding.

