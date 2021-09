GOLDEN, Colo. (CBS4)– This past weekend more than 90 people were admitted to Colorado hospitals for COVID-19. That brings the total hospitalized in the state to nearly 800 people. (credit: CBS) That count no longer includes Bill Phillips of Golden. He was released last week after months of hospitalization. “I feel very lucky to be alive, like I have a second chance at life,” he told CBS4’s Rick Sallinger. Phillips didn’t think he needed to be vaccinated. A fitness coach, he had COVID-19 once — and the antibodies that come with it — then it hit him again. “I was there for 60 days, on...