Behind the Scenes of BYU's 24-16 Win Over Arizona

Photo Credit: BYU Photo

BYU kicked off its 2021 season with a 24-16 win over Arizona on Saturday night. In the third installment of his exclusive vlog hosted on Cougs Daily, BYU safety Chaz Ah You takes BYU fans behind the scenes of BYU's season opener.

Episode three - BYU takes down Arizona in season opener

Chaz walks through the team's travel agenda beginning with a team walk-through and finishing with a visit to Allegiant stadium

Ah You goes through the gameday routine leading up to his arrival at the stadium

Following the game, Chaz thanks BYU fans for showing up in Las Vegas

Episode two - The final day of fall camp

BYU wrapped up fall camp with a pair of team activities. Chaz documents the team's bowling outing at nearby Fat Cats. If you missed the second episode, you can check it out here.

Chaz walks through the team's agenda on the last day of fall camp

Team bowling activity

You can check out the highlights of BYU's victory below.

Episode one - Fall scrimmage behind the scenes with Chaz Ah You

If you missed episode one, you can check it out here. Chaz documents the final scrimmage of 2021 fall camp. The scrimmage took place on Saturday, August 24.

Chaz talks through his pregame routine, including a catered breakfast and daily prehab

Ah You walks on the field of an empty Lavell Edwards stadium prior to the scrimmage

After the scrimmage, Chaz discusses various topics including the impact of fans and how the preparation for a game compares to the preparation for a fall scrimmage

In conclusion, Chaz shares the plays that stood out in the final scrimmage

