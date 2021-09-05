CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Arizona State

Behind the Scenes of BYU's 24-16 Win Over Arizona

By Casey Lundquist
Posted by 
CougsDaily
CougsDaily
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1h0eCj_0bnTfkTp00
Photo Credit: BYU Photo

BYU kicked off its 2021 season with a 24-16 win over Arizona on Saturday night. In the third installment of his exclusive vlog hosted on Cougs Daily, BYU safety Chaz Ah You takes BYU fans behind the scenes of BYU's season opener.

Episode three - BYU takes down Arizona in season opener

  • Chaz walks through the team's travel agenda beginning with a team walk-through and finishing with a visit to Allegiant stadium
  • Ah You goes through the gameday routine leading up to his arrival at the stadium
  • Following the game, Chaz thanks BYU fans for showing up in Las Vegas

Episode two - The final day of fall camp

BYU wrapped up fall camp with a pair of team activities. Chaz documents the team's bowling outing at nearby Fat Cats. If you missed the second episode, you can check it out here.

  • Chaz walks through the team's agenda on the last day of fall camp
  • Team bowling activity

You can check out the highlights of BYU's victory below.

Episode one - Fall scrimmage behind the scenes with Chaz Ah You

If you missed episode one, you can check it out here. Chaz documents the final scrimmage of 2021 fall camp. The scrimmage took place on Saturday, August 24.

  • Chaz talks through his pregame routine, including a catered breakfast and daily prehab
  • Ah You walks on the field of an empty Lavell Edwards stadium prior to the scrimmage
  • After the scrimmage, Chaz discusses various topics including the impact of fans and how the preparation for a game compares to the preparation for a fall scrimmage
  • In conclusion, Chaz shares the plays that stood out in the final scrimmage

Follow Chaz Ah You on social media:

Twitter - @chazahyou3

Instagram - @chazyboy

Follow Cougs Daily for future coverage:

Facebook - @BYUSportsIllustrated

Twitter - @SI_BYU and Casey Lundquist at @casey_lundquist

Instagram - @BYU_SI

Comments / 0

CougsDaily

CougsDaily

Salt Lake Cty, UT
33
Followers
247
Post
7K+
Views
ABOUT

CougsDaily is a FanNation channel dedicated to coverage of BYU athletics

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Arizona Football
Local
Arizona Sports
State
Arizona State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Lavell Edwards
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Behind The Scenes#Byu#The Preparation#Allegiant Stadium#American Football#Cougs Daily#Three Byu#Gameday#Twitter Chazahyou3#Instagram Byu Si
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Brigham Young University
NewsBreak
Facebook
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
Related
Arizona StatePosted by
Deseret News

BYU football report card: Cougars get decent marks in season opening win over Arizona

After a tremendous 2020 season in which they went 11-1, the BYU Cougars opened officially what could be considered a new era on Saturday night. In their 24-16 win over the Arizona Wildcats at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas, the Cougars were very good in some areas but, like always and especially after a season opener, they have some things they need to get better at in order to be successful the rest of the season.
Arizona StatePosted by
CougsDaily

Series History: BYU vs Arizona

When BYU takes on Arizona in the season opener on Saturday, it will represent the 25th meeting between the BYU Cougars and the Arizona Wildcats. Today, we catch you up to speed on the series history between BYU and Arizona. Game data courtesy of Winsipedia. First meeting in 1936. The...
NFLPosted by
Sports Illustrated

Hall throws 2 TDs, BYU beats Arizona 24-16 in Las Vegas

LAS VEGAS (AP) Zach Wilson watched his alma mater begin a new chapter without him. His successor got off to a good start. Quarterback Jaren Hall accumulated 243 yards and two touchdowns as BYU defeated Arizona 24-16 at Allegiant Stadium on Saturday night in the season opener for both teams.
Utah Statekjzz.com

Utah & BYU Vegas win projections. Does Spence take the over or under??

August 31, 2021 — (KUTV) - It’s a Utah-BYU Football special edition of 5 Questions with Sp3ence. Spence Checketts from ESPN700 joins our Dave Fox as Dave grills Spence on projected wins, what he’s looking for out of BYU’s position groupswhich of 4 running backs will emerge the best for Utahand they even look ahead to next week’s Utah-BYU Rivalry game. Join the guys for 5 Questions with Spence.
College SportsPosted by
CougsDaily

SP+ Predicts BYU-Arizona

BYU kicks off the 2021 season against Arizona in three days. SP+, a predictive analytics tool created by ESPN's Bill Connelly, cemented its BYU-Arizona prediction on Wednesday. SP+ BYU-Arizona Prediction. SP+ predicts BYU will beat Arizona by a score of 39-21. It also gives BYU an expected win probability of...
NFLMiami Herald

Arizona’s Fisch era to kick off against BYU in Las Vegas

Arizona's Jedd Fisch era will begin at the Death Star. A longtime NFL and college assistant, Fisch will take the sideline as a head coach for the first time Saturday, when the Wildcats face BYU at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas. “There’s obviously the anxiety and the butterflies, and if...
Arizona Stateazdesertswarm.com

What Jedd Fisch said at Arizona’s pre-BYU press conference

That’s how Jedd Fisch opened Monday’s press conference, the first of his tenure with Arizona in which there’s an actual game to discuss. More than nine months after being hired, Fisch is only a few days away from his debut as a head coach. The Wildcats will face BYU on Saturday night in Las Vegas, a nationally televised game that will be the first chance to see what Fisch and his staff has done with a UA team that is riding a program-record 12-game losing streak.
Arizona State247Sports

Facts and Factors: Arizona vs. BYU

The Jedd Fisch era begins on Saturday as the Wildcats open the 2021 season in Las Vegas with a matchup vs. BYU in Allegiant Stadium, which is the home of the Las Vegas Raiders. The Wildcats will also have a completely different look on the field this season as Fisch brought in 17 FBS transfers to Tucson, with some of them arriving for spring practice and the rest during the summer/fall. Of those 17 transfers, they combined to start 81 games at their previous schools.
Las Vegas, NVPosted by
CougsDaily

How to Watch BYU-Arizona

BYU takes on Arizona in Las Vegas on Saturday night. Here is how you can watch, stream, or listen to BYU-Arizona. BYU Radio SiriusXM 143, BYURadio.org/BYU Radio app, BYUCougars.com/BYU Cougars app, KSL Newsradio 102.7 FM/1160 AM. Pregame/Postgame: BYUtv. GAME INFORMATION. BYU (0-0) vs. Arizona (0-0) Saturday, Sept. 4. Kickoff: 7:30...
NFLkslsports.com

Here’s What Arizona Coaches Are Saying About BYU Football

PROVO, Utah – BYU football kicks off the 2021 season with an intriguing matchup against the Arizona Wildcats from the Pac-12 Conference. The Wildcats are on a 12-game skid right now that dates back to 2019. But there’s no shortage of excitement and energy from Arizona. The energy comes from...
Arizona Stateazdesertswarm.com

Arizona’s depth chart for BYU game loaded with in-state talent

When Arizona last played a college football game—if you call being on the losing end of a 70-7 result at home to your arch rival as actually playing, that is—it started six Wildcats who grew up in the state. Another nine Arizona-bred players saw action in that disastrous contest. When...
Arizona Statekslsports.com

Neil Pau’u Among Top Observations From BYU Win Over Arizona

LAS VEGAS, Nevada – The BYU football team survived a third quarter scare from the Arizona Wildcats to win their first game of the 2021 season 24-16. This was the largest crowd ever for a football game in the state of Nevada with an announced attendance of 54,541 fans inside Allegiant stadium.
Arkansas Statenwaonline.com

Arkansas soccer blanks No. 24 BYU

FAYETTEVILLE -- There's certainly no place like home for the University of Arkansas soccer team. The Razorbacks got two goals from junior forward Anna Podojil paired with an outstanding defensive effort to claim a 2-0 win over No. 24 Brigham Young in front of a vocal crowd of 2,370 on Monday night at Razorback Field.
Tucson, AZchatsports.com

The Keys for Arizona Football to pull off the upset over BYU

TUCSON, ARIZONA - APRIL 24: Wide receiver Stanley Berryhill III #86 of the Arizona Wildcats (Team Blue) celebrates after a reception with former NFL athlete and University of Arizona Alum, Tedy Bruschi during the Arizona Spring game at Arizona Stadium on April 24, 2021 in Tucson, Arizona. (Photo by Christian Petersen/Getty Images)
NFL247Sports

Game Preview: Arizona vs. BYU

Play-by-Play: Dave Flemming Rod Gilmore, Stormy Buonantony. RB: Michael Wiley, Drake Anderson, Stevie Rocker Jr, Jalen John. TE: Bryce Wolma, Alex Lines, Stacey Marshall Jr., Zach Williams, Clay Markoff. Z: BJ Casteel, Jalen Johnson. X: Tayvian Cunningham, Boobie Curry. F: Stanley Berryholl, Thomas Reid III. LT: Jordan Morgan, Donovan Laie.

Comments / 0

Community Policy