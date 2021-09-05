Who Was Prince William's Rumored Crush Before Marrying Kate Middleton?

It's no secret that Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have been at odds with different members of the royal family for well over a year at this point, with disagreements stemming from before the couple's royal wedding in 2018 and worsening over time, as detailed in their interview with Oprah Winfrey back in March. Harry and Meghan had previously been mum about what was going on behind closed doors that ultimately caused them to make the decision to step down as senior members of the royal family and move out of the UK. Over the past few months, however, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex have explained a bit about their experience living under the monarchy's rule — and their reasons for walking away.